One man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say it happened at about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside of a home in the area with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the police department.

Authorities say he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

We’re told details are limited at this time due to the victim’s lack of cooperation.

No suspects have been found and no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text the police department at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.