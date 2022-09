AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:09 p.m.:

The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash is slowing traffic on US-29 in Amherst County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the crash happened near the ramp at Old Town Connector.

As of 10:42 p.m., VDOT said the southbound right lane and shoulder were closed.