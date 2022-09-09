Olde Salem Days Festival returns to Downtown Salem

There will be nearly 300 vendors for the beloved arts and crafts festival

SALEM, Va. – A family favorite is back this weekend – the 42nd Annual Olde Salem Days Festival returns on Saturday.

Downtown Salem will be filled with nearly 300 crafters and vendors, a car show, music, food, and much more. There are even 70 new vendors this year.

The Rotary Club of Salem puts on the festival, and each year, it raises about $40,000 – which all goes straight back into the community.

“Many, many charitable organizations approach us for donations for projects that they need funding for,” said Johnson. “We’re really happy that in one day, with all of those crafters coming to town, the fees that they pay us go to support all of those projects. It’s really exciting,” said Jane Johnson, the president of the Rotary Club of Salem.

Olde Salem Days runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is free and there will be parking and shuttle service from the Salem Civic Center to Downtown Salem.