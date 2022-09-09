Suspect in Blacksburg shooting in court for preliminary hearing

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – For the first time, we hear from victims involved in the downtown Blacksburg shooting at a hookah lounge in early February.
Victims and people who were involved appeared before a judge and testified in a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County.
On Thursday, a Virginia Tech student who was shot explained what he saw during the incident.
“He let shots inside the hookah lounge,” said Arion Kirven, a witness.
Kirven was hanging out with friends in Radford when they decided to go to the hookah lounge.
“All I remember is running,” Kirven said.
Shamar Mansion explained that he was relaxing and enjoying a night out with friends in downtown Blacksburg.
“I ran towards the back of the building, after about ten feet I ran behind one of the pieces of furniture, and that’s when I realized I was shot,” Mansion said.
Mansion was shot in the left buttock, and he had multiple surgeries because of intestinal damage. He stayed in the hospital for about a week.
“So they had to do surgery for that in that area,” Mansion said.
Blacksburg Police also gave their testimony.
“Upon entrance to the hookah lounge, I observed a victim on the left two victims in the center, and a victim on the right,” Officer Andrew McFee, a responding officer, said.
McFee explained that he checked the area after they heard the suspect flee to a nearby 7/11.
After not finding anything, McFee attempted to help people inside.
“I observed the victim on the left had no one working with them I observed what appeared to be a wound to the head,” McFee said.
The accused shooter, 24-year-old Jamel Flint of Roanoke, surrendered himself to police the following day of the shooting.
Police said that 18-year-old Isiah Robinson was killed and four others were hurt in the incident.
Detectives questioned Flint a second time after his arrest about the shooting.
“During one of the statements to us I believe one statement was, I can’t say I didn’t do it,” Detective Ryan Hite with Blacksburg Police Department said.
The grand jury is expected to see the evidence on Oct. 25 and a trial is scheduled to be set after.