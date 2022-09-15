Flags to be flown at half-staff for National POW/MIA Recognition Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Actions and a day to remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice.

On Thursday, President Biden declared September 16 to be National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Biden said on this day, “we seek out answers for the families of service members still missing in action” and “pay tribute to former prisoners of war — individuals who exhibited remarkable courage, love of country, and devotion to duty to protect our Nation’s safety and freedoms.”

Governor Youngkin ordered that all flags be flown at half staff on in memory and respect of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, and explained its importance.

“Members of our armed forces sacrifice greatly on behalf of our nation, some returning home, some who give the ultimate sacrifice, and the nearly 81,600 that are still missing,” Youngkin said.

Flags at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia will be flown at half-staff on Friday and remain at half-staff until sunset, according to the Office of the Governor.