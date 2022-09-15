Roanoke Italian restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

2020 Food for Frontline: Remini's gives meals to Kindred at Home employees

ROANOKE, Va. – The ABR Roadshow will be making a visit to Roanoke in the near future.

On Thursday, America’s Best Restaurants announced that they will soon be featuring Remini’s, a Roanoke Italian restaurant.

ABR said they will be visiting Roanoke to film at Remini’s on September 29, highlighting popular dishes, along with interviewing the owners, James and Dawn Ferrone, about the restaurant’s special place in the Roanoke community.

Remini’s, located in the Brambleton Plaza, opened in late 2011, and the owners are excited about the exposure.

“I was excited just to have someone recognize how hard it is for a mom-and-pop operation to weather through all these storms,” Dawn commented. " A lot of people just don’t get how challenging it can be to run a small business.”

And it might be difficult for the Ferrones to choose menu items to have featured on ABR.

“There’s too many to choose from,” Dawn said.

Remini’s offers homemade meatballs, chicken parmesan, chicken marsala and more, all of which can be served family-style, the release said.

ABR said that the Remini’s feature will be aired on social media channels sometime after the filming, but did not offer an exact date.

If you’re interested in visiting Remini’s to see what all the buzz is about, you can find their location below, and their website here.