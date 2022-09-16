Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Roanoke this weekend

You can celebrate Roanoke's African American culture this weekend in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – You can celebrate Roanoke’s African American culture this weekend in the Star City.

The 32nd Annual Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday.

The festival is free from 1 to 5 p.m., and there will be music, food, shopping, and more.

Then, those who purchased tickets can enjoy a concert by SWV and Robin Thicke.

All proceeds benefit the Harrison Museum of African American Culture and pay tribute to Henry Street, which was once known as the Black Wall Street.

“To give honor to that rich heritage ... the Henry Street Festival was born,” Kianna Price Marshall, with the Henry Street Heritage Festival Planning Committee said.

Advance tickets are on sale until midnight on Friday, and they can be purchased here.