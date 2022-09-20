115-year-old Fire Station set to be the new home of three local businesses in downtown Roanoke

The landmark is set to reopen as a furniture retail gallery, bistro, and boutique hotel

ROANOKE, Va. – If you have spent time in downtown Roanoke, then you are sure to have walked by the historic Fire Station One. Located on Church Avenue, the station was built in 1907. However, it will no longer be home to firefighters.

The landmark is set to reopen as a flagship retail gallery for a local furniture manufacturer. TXTUR is Roanoke-based and specializes in domestically crafted, made-to-order furniture.

The 7,000-square-foot showroom will include a designated space to sit with furniture experts, where you can hand pick your furniture.

There is going to be a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 23. Mayor Sherman Lea will be speaking, along with project managers. The ceremony will be followed by an all-day open house, including live music, local food trucks and more.

Greg Terrill, the President of TXTUR says, “Downtown Roanoke is a great place for any business. We have so many businesses that are excited about bringing this building back to life, that I think finally getting the chance to let people see it, I think it is going to be like a grand reveal.”

At the grand opening, there will be antique fire trucks and some of the firefighters who used to work out of the historic building.

Terrill says they worked extremely hard to keep as much of the original architecture as possible. This includes the fire poles, wooden staircase and original ceiling.

“This is a historic renovation. We didn’t change very much. We kept as much of the wonderful elements that were there before. It will be a cherished icon, but it will also fit our application as well as a gallery,” says Terrill.

The other two businesses are set to open in November.

They are a Nordic-inspired bistro called Stock. The restaurant will focus on fresh, regional ingredients and fine wine. Stock will include a bar, open kitchen and outside courtyard.

The second floor of the fire station is set to be Fire Station One Boutique Hotel. This is a 7-room hotel and ballroom. Each of the seven rooms will have an individual style with products from TXTUR.

The ballroom was transformed from the antique locker rooms, once occupied by Fire Company One. This will act as an event space and lounge.