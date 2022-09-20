Montgomery County Public Schools appoints new superintendent

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County Public Schools has appopinted a new superintendent.

On Tuesday, the board appointed Dr. Bernard F. Bragen, Jr. as the new superintendent, according to Montgomery County Public Schools.

“I am extremely grateful and excited to be given this opportunity,” said Dr. Bragen. “I believe that I can add value to the district and assist it on its path to excellence.”

Bragen isn’t technically new to the superintendent position – MCPS said that he’s had nine years of experience working as a superintendent in New Jersey public schools.

His career in education began as a special education teacher and study team member, MCPS said, and after ten years, he transitioned into administration.

And, school leaders are happy to make the decision.

“The School Board is excited to make this announcement,” said Sue Kass, chairwoman of the Montgomery County School Board. “We look forward to the leadership, dedication, and commitment to collaboration that Dr. Bragen will bring to the students, staff, and families in our County.”

MCPS said that welcome activities for Bragen will be announced at a later date.