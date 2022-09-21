Jury finds former Virginia Military Institute Cadet guilty on one count of assault, battery

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A former Virginia Military Institute Cadet’s verdict was decided by a twelve-person jury in Rockbridge County on Wednesday.

Jacob Littlefield was on trial for assault and strangulation that investigators said happened last year in the Barracks at VMI.

The Commonwealth said Littlefield was drunk and put his hands around the neck of another Cadet, Cooper Layne.

The defense argued the altercation, which was caught on video, shows that the time the defense’s hands were around the victim’s neck was not long enough o be considered strangulation, nor were there any bruising or marks.

Layne took the stand and recalled the night that this happened just over a year ago.

“I realized like ‘oh my gosh this is getting out of hand. This is getting physical. This is beyond drunken just loudness,’” Layne said.

On Wednesday evening, the jury found Littlefield guilty on one count of assault and battery, a lesser sentence from strangulation.

The jury also found Littlefield not guilty on the second assault and battery charge.

The Commonwealth and defense were discussing whether his sentencing would happen on Wednesday night or sometime later.

