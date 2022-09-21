Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors to request 2023 special election

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to request a special election on Nov. 7, 2023, following the retirement of board member Jessie Barksdale.

Barksdale submitted his resignation on Sept. 13, after being sworn in earlier this year.

The board is soliciting applications from residents in the Banister District to fill the seat as interim board member until the 2023 election.

The winner of the 2023 election will hold the seat until 2025, completing the remainder of Barksdale’s term. The seat will then be up for a regular election in a four-year term.

Residents in the Banister District interested in applying should send a resume and a completed citizen interest form to Deputy Clerk Kaylyn McCluster by 5 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Submissions can be sent on the county website, or via email to Kaylyn.mccluster@pittgov.org.

Applicants can also submit in person at 1 Center St., Chatham, VA 24531, or via mail to Attn: Kaylyn McCluster, PO Box 426, Chatham, VA 24531.