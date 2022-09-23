New pharmacy set to open at Horizon Wellness Center in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Patients at the Horizon Wellness Center in Bedford will soon no longer need to make a separate stop to pick up their prescriptions.

On Sept. 29, Genoa Healthcare is slated to open its new integrated pharmacy at the Horizon Behavioral Health Center at 1409 Ole Dominion Boulevard.

There will also be a ribbon-cutting and remarks from Horizon Behavioral Health and Genoa Healthcare leaders.

With 20.5% of adults in Virginia reporting any mental illness in the past year, healthcare leaders hope the new on-site pharmacy will help behavioral health patients access their prescriptions more easily.

They also hope the integration leads to improved medication adherence and health outcomes for people with mental illnesses, substance use disorder and other complex chronic conditions.

To learn more, you can visit the Horizon Wellness Center website.