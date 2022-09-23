Roots and Reggae Fest returns to Roanoke

The goal of the event is to embrace culture, diversity, and unite Roanoke's communities

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend, you can listen to reggae all while helping out a good cause.

The 2022 Roots and Reggae Fest is Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wasena Park in Roanoke. The goal of the event is to embrace cultural diversity and unite Roanoke communities.

The annual festival has live music, food trucks, vendors and face painting. It’s a unique reggae experience that is family-friendly.

Proceeds directly support the Humble Hustle Company, a non-profit dedicated to giving back to the community.

“Everybody loves the sounds, everybody loves the vendors. The space is pretty neutral so it’s accessible to everyone and it’s a fundraiser for us. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers that we do throughout every year to provide funding for our programs and initiatives, said Xavier Duckett, the CEO and Founder of The Humble Hustle Company

The event is from 2p.m. to 11p.m. Tickets are available online here. Children 12 and under are free with an adult.