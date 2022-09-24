In Your Town: Exploring all that Southside has to offer

We are back on the road, and this week we're visiting Southside

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – We are back In Your Town sight-seeing in Southside this Friday.

It’s fair time in Henry Co., back for its second year.

The fun began Wednesday night with all the rides, food, and games that make fairs, fairs.

But it’s the concerts and special events that organizers are most excited about.

“We have a new ground attraction this year, the Pompeyo Family Amazing Dog Show,” said Roger Adams, Director at Henry County Parks and Recreation. “They’re going to be awesome. They were on America’s Got Talent. We have the circus show back this year. He was a fan favorite last year. He concludes his show by jumping off a seventy-foot high dive.”

The fair is open Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m. Admission is $5, and rides and food are extra.

The Martinsville Speedway is another popular Southside attraction.

The Valley Star Credit Union 300 race gets underway Friday inside the Speedway. They call this the biggest, baddest, late model stock car race on the planet.

About 80-90 cars from all over are competing for more than $35,000 in prizes, and, of course, bragging rights.

“We have a fan fest, per se, in the in-field prior to the race where fans can go down and look at the cars up close, look at the haulers and meet the drivers for autographs,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “So, it’s a big day and it’s all about the fans.”

Earlier this month, Martinsville celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first race.