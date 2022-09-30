In Your Town: Tourism in the New River Valley

From beautiful views at Draper Mountain to delicious ice cream at Sinkland Farms, the New River Valley has it all

GILES COUNTY, Va. – On Friday, 10 News was In Your Town to dive deeper into the film history of Giles County.

If you’ve seen the movie Dirty Dancing, then you know the significance of Mountain Lake Lodge.

Heidi Stone, CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge said the film has helped boost tourism in the area.

While Dirty Dancing is a part of Mountain Lake Lodge’s history, Stone said there is also 22 miles of trails that tourists can enjoy.

“It certainly exploded during covid where there was an extra surge to get outside and be healthy and it’s not just the trail, but the adventure center, the ropes course,” Stone said.

