Man wanted after robbery, assault at WIN CITY, Lynchburg Police say

Lynchburg Police searching for the man they say robbed a WIN CITY and assaulted the manager (Credit: Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department said they are searching for a man they say robbed a WIN CITY early Friday morning.

Authorities said that around 5:46 a.m., officers responded to 6109 Fort Ave. for a robbery report. They said that the robbery happened an hour prior to the call.

A man went into WIN CITY, assaulted the manager, and stole an undisclosed amount of money before running away, police said.

LPD said the man is described as being approximately 6′1″ with a thin build and medium-length dreads, wearing a light-colored hoodie, darker two-toned pants, and light-colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.