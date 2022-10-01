Game of the Week: Highlanders shut out Knights during Rocking Chair face-off

A tradition that started back in 1996 is still going strong. Tonight was the Rocking Chair Game.

SALEM, Va. – A tradition that was started back in 1996 still lives on 26 years later with James River and Glenvar playing for the Rocking Chair.

It’s lived at Highlander Heaven since 2014, and the Knights were trying to change that on Friday night.

The chair was covered from the rain under a tent while the two teams battled it out.

The Highlanders took an early lead in the game and held their own for the rest of the game.

Despite the injuries sustained during the game, Glenvar defeated James River 19-0.

The chair will stay at Highlander Heaven – at least for this season.