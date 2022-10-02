Crews working to restore power in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Crews in Danville were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 customers.

As of 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, the city has 1,984 customers without power due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The largest concentration of outages is in the Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills area, where there about 500 customers without power.

They lost service Friday evening when a large tree on Route 41 near Mount Hermon Baptist Church fell across power lines and broke a large transmission pole and cross arms to four distribution poles.

All of Danville’s crews are on duty Sunday and will be working another 16-hour shift.

They will be assisted by two local contract crews, three crews from Ohio, and three crews from Wilson, North Carolina.

Crews from Apex, N.C., will be arriving this morning to assist.

“We will work as quickly and safely as we can to restore service. Thank you for your patience!” said Danville’s Public Information Officer Arnold Hendrix in a statement.