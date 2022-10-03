Nancy Fridley pleads guilty to two attempted abduction charges

How investigators are tying her story to her then-boyfriend

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A woman accused of attempted child abduction last year pled guilty.

On Monday, Nancy Fridley pled guilty to taking a child from a Giles County church in May 2021.

According to lawyers and court documents, what happened in May 2021 stems back a few years prior.

Lawyers said around two years ago, Fridley told her boyfriend, Bobby Taylor, she was pregnant with his child while he was in jail.

When Taylor was released and wanted to see his child, Fridley told Taylor the child had been removed from her custody.

Lawyers later said Fridley admitted to having a procedure and could not give birth.

“That story was a complete fabrication the evidence would show there is no record of a child being removed by DSS,” Attorney Robbert Tilly said.

Lawyers said Fridley told Taylor the same story when he returned to jail, and when he was released, Fridley told him that DSS had taken the second child.

In March and April of 2021, lawyers said Fridley told neighbors that she would regain custody of her boys, “Bobby Jr.” and “Christian.”

On May 1, 2021, Fridley told neighbors she was getting one boy, and one day later is when she went to three churches in Giles County searching.

At each of the Narrows churches, she claimed she was there to pick up a child due to a sick parent but was unsuccessful and went back to Riverview Baptist Church, where she abducted the boy.

Fridley is expected to return to court for sentencing on Dec. 7.