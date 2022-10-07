NASCAR: 10 Sports takes Pro driver Jeff Burton, Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones for a spin

The countdown is on for the Bank of America Roval 400 NASCAR Race in Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. – The countdown is on for the Bank of America Roval 400 Nascar Race. In just two days, racers will hit the track in Charlotte.

To get prepared for the race, or at least bring a bit of fun to their Friday, Pro driver Jeff Burton and Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones joined 10 Sports for a ride around the track – and we took the wheel.

Burton took us around the track in a Toyota Supra and explained the ropes. It was obvious that driving on the track isn’t for the faint of the heart, but Burton shared a piece of advice.

“The key is setting up for your next turn,” Burton said.

And after riding around with Burton, 10 Sports met up with Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones for yet another spin.

Jones let us take a spin in a Toyota Camry – the stakes were a lot lower, but it still wasn’t an easy track.

“You’re doing good, then I might have to get a hold of that handle,” Jones said.

And looking back, 10 Sports certainly picked up some speed – or at least it felt like we did.

