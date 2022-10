LYNCHBURG, Va. – Of all the Seminole showdowns this year, one team has consistently been victorious.

And on Friday night, Liberty Christian Academy didn’t let up.

Last year’s 3 State Runner Up defended their home turf when they faced Jefferson Forest.

The Bulldogs took an early lead in the first half and they held that lead throughout the second.

LCA came out on top, leaving Jefferson Forest scoreless, 42-0.