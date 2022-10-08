The Green Wave washes away Parry McCluer, 32-0

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Green Wave came whooshing in swiftly on Friday night.
Narrows brought the offense under the shining lights, and thanks to that, they came out victorious.
The Green Wave washed away the Fightin’ Blues, 32-0.
