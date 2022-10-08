55º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

The Green Wave washes away Parry McCluer, 32-0

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pioneer District, 1st and 10, High School Football, Sports
Narrows got the victory tonight, shutting out Parry McCluer

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Green Wave came whooshing in swiftly on Friday night.

Narrows brought the offense under the shining lights, and thanks to that, they came out victorious.

The Green Wave washed away the Fightin’ Blues, 32-0.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email