Duck Donuts’ Halloween-inspired Spooky Box returns

ROANOKE, Va. – Spooky season is in full swing at Duck Donuts.

On Monday, Duck Donuts announced the return of their Halloween-inspired Spooky Box, which is available through Oct. 31.

The Spooky Box features the following ‘haunting flavors,’ according to Duck Donuts:

Dirt ‘N Worms: Donut with chocolate icing with Oreo cookie pieces and a limited-time gummy worm,

So Mummy: Donut with vanilla icing, shredded coconut, and hot fudge drizzle,

Halloween Pumpkin: Donut with pumpkin icing with Halloween sprinkles.

And to make the offer even sweeter, Duck Donuts is throwing in another deal.

Duck Donuts said you can purchase a Spooky Box online through Oct. 13 and can get a free half dozen of Cinnamon Sugar donuts by using the code SPOOKY at checkout.

Learn more and visit the Roanoke Duck Donuts website here.