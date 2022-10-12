Hitachi Energy to create 165 jobs in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Governor Youngkin announced Wednesday that Hitachi Energy will invest $37 million to expand its operation in Halifax County.

Hitachi Energy’s investment will create 165 new jobs. The company will also add 26,000 square feet to its facility for a new production line, specifically supporting utility and renewable energy markets.

“Hitachi Energy’s ambitious expansion in Halifax County represents a strong commitment and tremendous vote of confidence in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a great place to do business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Hitachi Energy has been an important, long-standing employer in Southern Virginia for nearly 50 years, and we are thrilled the company will create additional good-paying jobs in the community.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Halifax County along with the Halifax County Industrial Development Authority to secure the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission also approved a $220,000 grant from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for the investment.

Hitachi Energy employs more than 720 workers across the state, and about 370 in Halifax County.

“Hitachi Energy is an excellent corporate citizen,” said Rick Short, Chairman of the Halifax County Board of Supervisors. “Their decision to expand comes with the full support of Halifax County.”

The energy company is a global technology leader, aimed at advancing a sustainable energy future for all. Its goal is to accelerate the energy transition toward a carbon-neutral future.