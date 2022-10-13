10 New’s Japhanie Gray and Brittany Wier got into the Halloween spirit at Blue Ridge Nightmares.

ROANOKE, Va. – Our very own Japhanie Gray and Brittany Wier got into the Halloween Spirt at Blue Ridge Nightmares.

Some of the Virginia Today team takes on Blue Ridge Nightmares

Blue Ridge Nightmares is a haunted attraction where you can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history.

You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke to the old hospital.

Anthony Giordano, the Creative Director of Blue Ridge Nightmare says, “It is something that you won’t see anywhere else, and we also incorporate a lot of Roanoke’s history. Whether it be buildings that were here or props or signage that no longer exists, I incorporated as much of the history I can get my hands on to make it something very personal to Roanoke.”

It takes more than 50 actors to make Blue Ridge Nightmares possible.

Blue Ridge Nightmares runs until Oct. 31.

Take a look at Japhanie and Brittany going through the haunted attraction below: