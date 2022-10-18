Lynchburg authorities investigating reports of shots fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired that caused E.C. Glass to go into a lockout on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:23 p.m., police said they responded to the 2100 block of Westerly Drive to find several casings in the street.

There were no reports of injury as a result of the gunfire and it is believed there is no threat to the public, authorities said.

Police said E.C. Glass High School was placed on a lockout out of an abundance of caution, which has since been lifted according to the school system.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.