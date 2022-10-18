Roanoke school leaders stress consequences after threatening message found

CAVE SPRING, Va. – Roanoke school leaders are urging parents to have serious discussions with their kids after a threatening message was found inside a high school on Tuesday.

School officials said around 2:45 p.m., Hidden Valley High School was placed on a modified lockdown due to a threatening message that was found inside the school.

There was an increased police presence at the school, and the day continued as normal with no outdoor activities, according to school officials.

HVHS leaders and the Roanoke County Police Department worked together and deemed the message to be unsubstantiated. The modified lockdown was lifted just after 3 p.m.

School leaders issued a message regarding the incident, which read, in part: “Parents, we encourage you to speak with your children about the dangers of making or spreading threatening messages. These actions come with very serious school consequences and potential criminal charges.”