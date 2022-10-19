Roanoke Valley SPCA holds ‘Spayghetti’ fundraising event

The event is at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A unique fundraising event to help the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

On Tuesday, the shelter held a ‘Spayghetti’ event to raise money for animal procedures.

Spaghetti, salad, and bread meals were sold for $10, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit.

For every six meals sold, the cost of one spay or neuter procedure for one animal was covered.

”Not only will it help the animals at the shelter but also it will help to go to people who do call us and ask I wanna get my animal spayed or neutered but can’t afford it so the money we are raising today will actually go to help that as well,” Suzanne Cresswall, Director of Philanthropy at the Roanoke Valley SPCA said.

The fundraising event was held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

You can see preparations for the event in Roanoke Valley SPCA’s Facebook post below.