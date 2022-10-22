Southeast Roanoke celebrates new murals along the Roanoke River Greenway

Roanoke continues to expand artwork within the city, and today a new mural along the Roanoke Greenway was celebrated.

ROANOKE, Va. – The city’s artwork continues to expand more and more as each day passes.

On Saturday, the Roanoke Arts Commission along with members of the “I Love SE” network celebrated three new murals along the Roanoke River Greenway.

More than 50 volunteers participated in the painting of the bridges between the Fourth of July weekend and the end of September.

Many of them were at Saturday’s event alongside local artist, Jon Murrill, who created the large works along the Greenway.

“So while I’ve had a lot of projects within Roanoke that I’ve done on my own, a project like this is unique because it adds an extra layer of excitement to not just the projects but the area’s involvement,” Murrill said.

Murrill says some of the best art experiences he’s had have been while others are painting beside him.

These murals were an opportunity for people even with the slightest artistic hand to have a chance to create something in the city that will last a lifetime.

The murals consist of species native to the Roanoke River and the Greenway.

Murrill says his favorite part is the streets painted because they are streets within the Southeast Roanoke community.