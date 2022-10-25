Nelson Community Wellness Alliance gets $3M grant for workforce training program

LOVINGSTON, Va. – A Community Health Worker training program will be coming to Nelson County, thanks to a three-million-dollar grant.

On Tuesday, the Nelson Community Wellness Alliance announced the hefty grant from the Health Services and Resource Administration to implement a Community Health Worker training program in Nelson County.

The program will help prepare people in and around Nelson County prepare for careers as Community Health Workers, leaders said.

Community Health Workers play a role in connecting people to services to improve their health outcomes by providing advocacy, education, and supports, according to the NCWA.

“We are thrilled about the resources this will bring into the county. This program will provide ongoing support to help every participant achieve their goals,” said Alliance Founder, Stephanie Martin.

Leaders said the program will provide the training that is necessary for certification as a Community Health Worker, in addition to supplemental trainings relevant to the position. Participants will also have access to “enabling services,” which they say help to reduce barriers and increase access to social services.

Apprenticeships will allow program participants to gain hands-on experience in the field and meet state certification requirements, leaders said.

The NCWA said they’ll start accepting applications for the program in December. Learn more at www.NelsonAlliance.org.