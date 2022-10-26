Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shots fired in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.
On Tuesday (Oct. 25), deputies were called to the area of Amethyst Lane and Buffalo Ridge Road for the report of shots fired.
After arriving at the scene, authorities found that a male subject, who has not been identified, had suffered a non-life-threatening injury during the incident.
The sheriff’s office told 10 News that the suspect involved has been identified as Joshua Aaron Dominguez and has been charged with the following:
- Burglary
- Attempted burglary
- Malicious wounding
- Shooting into an occupied dwelling
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Larceny of a firearm
Authorities say Dominguez weighs about 240 pounds, is about 6 feet, 5 inches tall and has dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Cindrick with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373 ext. 5 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip number online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.