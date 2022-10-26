Man accused of killing two Bridgewater College campus officers to go before grand jury

A grand jury will soon hear the charges against a man accused of shooting and killing two Bridgewater College campus officers.

Around 1:20 p.m. on February 1, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the college for the report of an active shooter on campus, as we reported. The initial report said two officers were shot and the suspect, who was armed, fled the scene.

By 1:55 p.m., the suspect, identified as Alexander Campbell, was taken into custody.

That evening, the college’s president sent out an email identifying the two victims of the shooting: Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson.

On February 2, Campbell was arraigned on five felony charges, and around two weeks later, a judge granted a request for Campbell to undergo a mental evaluation, as AP reported. Attorney Gene Hart told the court he believed Campbell had undiagnosed schizophrenia.

The following charges will be presented to the grand jury, according to court documents:

First-degree murder,

Aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer,

Aggravated murder of multiple people in three years

One count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Campbell’s next court date is Nov. 21, according to the court.