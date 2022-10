BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a crash on Interstate 81 southbound in Botetourt County Wednesday morning (Oct. 26), according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities were called to the scene near the 157.4 mile marker at about 2 a.m.

The crash closed all southbound travel lanes for several hours, but as of 5:30 a.m., all roads are now open.

