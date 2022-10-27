Giles County restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurant

The Palisades restaurant in Giles County is getting national recognition.

EGGLESTON, Va. – A restaurant in Giles County is getting some significant recognition.

Crews from America’s Best Restaurant recently filmed at The Palisades in Eggleston.

The Palisades offers elegant but casual dining inside a former general store.

Shaena Muldoon, the restaurant owner, said her team served their best dishes like porkchop, trout, and pizza, and was pleased to see a team come out.

“Obviously you want to be filmed doing fun things, and showcasing the fun things that you do and so it was exciting to have them here and be excited about the food,” Muldoon said.

Muldoon said the clip from America’s Best Restaurants will air later this year.