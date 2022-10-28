Angels of Assisi, New Freedom Farm to host pet adoption event

BUCHANAN, Va. – Local pet shelters including Angels of Assisi have run out of room to help more animals.

To be able to provide help to more pets, the Angels of Assisi is partnering with New Freedom Farm to hold the Priscilla Adoption Event on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at New Freedom Farm in Buchanan.

Adoptions will be 50 percent off and many loving dogs and rabbits will be up for adoption. Angels of Assisi says applications will be approved on the spot, so those interested can take home their new pet the same day.

The goal of the event is to help the animals find loving homes and free up space to be able to help others in need.