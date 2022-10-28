Students head to Roanoke for STEAM Day

Students across Southwest Virginia got a taste of what it's like to have a career in "STEAM."

ROANOKE, Va. – Students across Southwest Virginia got a taste of what it’s like to have a career in STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

On Friday, about 200 students went to the Star City for the annual Roanoke STEAM Day.

Students got to learn about coding, rockets, medicine, and much more.

“We want them to get excited about learning. We want them to see these things and think, ‘I could do that someday,’” said Donald Pizzullo, the senior program manager at the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center.

STEAM Day was for kids and teens, from grades kindergarten to twelve.

The event was held thanks to a partnership with the Roanoke Higher Education Center, the Science Museum of Western Virginia, the Taubman Museum of Art, Radford University Carilion, and Virginia Tech.