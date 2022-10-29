Hilltoppers get narrow win over the Bees, 23-21

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a tough match at Brookville.
The Bees and the Hilltoppers faced off on the Bees’ home turf, but despite their home advantage, they fell to E.C. Glass Friday night.
The Hilltoppers took the narrow win, 23-21.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a tough match at Brookville.
The Bees and the Hilltoppers faced off on the Bees’ home turf, but despite their home advantage, they fell to E.C. Glass Friday night.
The Hilltoppers took the narrow win, 23-21.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.