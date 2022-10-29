55º

Hilltoppers get narrow win over the Bees, 23-21

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

It was a scoreless game until EC Glass got a hold of the ball

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a tough match at Brookville.

The Bees and the Hilltoppers faced off on the Bees’ home turf, but despite their home advantage, they fell to E.C. Glass Friday night.

The Hilltoppers took the narrow win, 23-21.

