Patrick Henry takes down Pulaski, 56-27

DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski County and Patrick Henry have given us some of the more entertaining games over the past few seasons. On Friday night – bruising physical play mixed with offensive talent all over the field.

It took no time at all to get the scoring started. Christopher Gallimore made a perfect pitch to Tyler Underwood, he gets to the edge, then took it to the house for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

The Patriots came right back down the field with an answer. Beasley hit Carmelo Taylor on a slant to tie the game at 7.

Then the Patriots’ defense makes its presence known. Zavion Smith made a sack on the play.

Ensuing PH drive, Jahzhae Kimbrough made a 14-yard scamper through traffic ...13-7 score.

Cougars responded. Trevor Burton had a 51-yard run and finished the drive to put Pulaski County up 14-13.

But PH had an answer for that. Joey Beasley went down the field and then Taylor on a 55-yard dime. The Patriots led 28-14 at halftime after Bodie Kahoun came up with a fumble recovery.

PH finished this game off 56-27 as Sidney Webb added a 67 yd TD.