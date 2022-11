BLACKSBURG, Va. – Georgia Tech has taken the win over Virginia Tech, 28-27.

The Hokies faced off against the Yellow Jackets at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

Virginia Tech had four turnovers, while Georgia Tech had one. The Hokies racked up 297 total yards, while Yellow Jackets had 463.

Virginia Tech falls to 2-7 while Georgia Tech now stands at 4-5.