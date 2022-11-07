Man dies after Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Sunday night, according to police.

Authorities said that they were notified of a person who was shot in the 700 block of 29th Street NW around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside of a home in the area with what they believed were critical gunshot wounds and he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers were notified that he passed away Monday morning, and his identity will be released once family is notified.

Police said no suspects were found and no arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

This remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.