Donations needed for Appomattox family whose home was severely damaged in fire

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – The Appomattox Community and Disaster Relief organization is collecting donations to help a family get back on their feet after their home was severely damaged in a fire.

The nonprofit says it happened on Monday (Nov. 7) in the 900 block of Old Bethany Road.

While the entire family made it out safely, many of their personal items were destroyed in the fire, ACDR said.

Clothing and personal care items are needed for the family of five, which includes four adults and a child with disabilities.

If you wish to donate, you’re asked to contact ACDR at 434-998-1202 for pick-ups.

You can also make monetary donations on their website.