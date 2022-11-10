You can start your holiday shopping early with Roanoke’s 34th Annual Stocked Market

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley wants to help you kick off the holiday shopping season with its signature Stocked Market.

This is the 34th annual fundraiser for the organization.

The Stocked Market is a three-day event, featuring a wide range of shopping and entertainment options.

More than 120 vendors will offer an array of unique gourmet foods, fashion, accessories, art, antiques and home and garden decorations.

The market usually attracts about 10,000 shoppers to the Berglund Center throughout the weekend.

“We are actually trying to make our area a little more shoppable,” said Brittany Mitchell, JLRV Stocked Market co-chair. “We are spreading out some things this year to allow people who may be coming in a wheelchair or a walker, just so that we can have more seating for them as needed and that is a big goal of ours, to increase the shop ability, the aisles being a little wider. So that is a big push for us just so we can have it accessible to everyone.”

Proceeds from the shopping extravaganza support the Junior League’s mission and stay local to pay for things like training, grants for nonprofits and scholarships.

The Stocked Market runs from Friday (Nov. 11) through Sunday (Nov. 13) at the Berglund Center.

You can purchase your tickets online on the Junior League of Roanoke Valley website or in person at the Berglund Center.