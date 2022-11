ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is partnering with PetSmart to host adoption events in celebration of PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend.

This weekend, dog adoptions will cost only $50 at the events.

The events will take place at 220 PetSmart in Roanoke over three days:

Friday, Nov. 11; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13; 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Many loving dogs and cats will up for adoption be at the event.