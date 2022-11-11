GOTW: Floyd County takes on Glenvar in first week of playoffs

These two teams faced off last month, going into three overtimes.

SALEM, Va. – We’re getting set for playoffs on the high school gridiron.

Nicole remnants are expected to move across the region soon, so many games are going down Thursday night – including our game of the week.

The Buffaloes have a lot of positives to relish over thanks to that bully ball mentality up front. The team boasts over 2,000 rushing yards this season.

“I don’t think we get a lot of respect just being up here on the mountain but we have some hard-nosed kids that are talented. And if you’re bigger and stronger then you can do some things on the line of scrimmage from a positive perspective,” Winfred Beale, Floyd head coach said.

Floyd County’s physical play took Glenvar out of its element in their matchup back in October.

“We put a lot of work in the trenches starting last November after a playoff loss in the weight room 3-4 times a week. And we’re doing all this footwork stuff like an explosion and it’s translated over to practice to dominate the trenches,” Kaiden Swortzel, Buffaloes TE/LB said.

“I think it’s the first time I can honestly say that we got out-toughed. They really out-toughed us and were more physical than us. I like to think that doesn’t happen too often but it certainly happened that night. It’s a credit to them but they certainly have to play more physically,” Kevin Clifford, Glenvar head coach said.

But the Highlanders’ resilient spirit has them ready to go to battle in a tough Region 2C field.

“We have a pretty solid region I feel like having played 4 quarters of football for most of our games has us pretty ready for it,” Lucas Birdlebough, Highlanders OL/DE said.

“Hopefully this time going around we do the right thing and we stay focused in practice and we have all our players coming back to so hopefully we can just get it done,” Jackson Swanson, Highlanders WR/OLB said.

Tune in to 1st and 10 at 11:10 for scores and highlights from across the region.