GOTW: Glenvar secures solid victory over Floyd County in week one of the playoffs

The Highlanders were victorious 49-14

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Glenvar played Little Caesars style: Hot and ready

SALEM, Va. – Floyd County met up with Glenvar for a rematch in the first week of the playoffs.

It was a solid crowd for a Thursday night.

Highlanders cashed in early on in the game, and they were far from done. They were like a bike coming down Mill Mountain with no brakes.

An incredible catch made it 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

An impressive interception by Floyd got them on the board, but the Highlanders weren’t ready to let up.

Glenvar definitely proved their worth on Thursday night with a solid victory over Floyd, 49-14.

