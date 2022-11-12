12th annual Virginia’s Veterans Parade celebrates those who fought for our country

This year's Veterans Parade in Downtown Roanoke was another chance to say thank you to the men and women who fought for our country.

ROANOKE, Va. – Nothing will make you feel more patriotic than watching the Veterans Day Parade come through the streets of downtown Roanoke.

The 12th annual Veterans Parade was a treat for everyone, especially for those who fought or are fighting for the country.

Raymond Starr fought back in the Vietnam War. He had a front-row seat to this year’s parade.

“That’s the reason why we fly the red, white and blue,” Starr said. “There’s not a veteran around here that will not give their life for their country or for their fellow man as well.”

Starr says Veteran’s Day and the parade mean a lot to him. He says it’s all about protecting the red, white and blue.

“To me, it’s a fight for freedom. A lot of people don’t understand it,” Starr said.

There were over 40 participants in this year’s parade including the Boy Scouts of America.

Mason Labinski was looking forward to being in his first parade but he also understood the importance of honoring those who fought.

“Well they mean a lot. They served for our country. I have some people in my family that are veterans. They mean a lot,” Labinski said.

You may have even seen 10 News out at the parade during our Virginia’s Veterans Parade special.

From all of WSLS 10, we appreciate all the sacrifices of our military men and women and we salute your service.