Disabled tractor trailer on I-77N in Bland County causing 4-mile backup

Happened at the 66 mile marker

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

BLAND COUNTY, Va. – Avoid I-77N in Bland County if you can! VDOT says there’s a disabled tractor-trailer at the 66 mile marker causing major delays.

As of 8:41 a.m., there is a 4 mile backup.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

