Iron & Ale in Lynchburg to host memorial service, honor shooting victim

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Staff at a Lynchburg restaurant is remembering one of their own after he was killed in a shooting last week.

The incident happened last Friday, Nov.11 at 106 Cornerstone Street, police said.

We’re told first responders and bystanders at the scene attempted life-saving measures, but they were not successful.

On Wednesday, Iron & Ale took to social media to express their gratitude to the community.

“To be surrounded by so many people who love us is something we will never take for granted. To the businesses and people who have volunteered to help support financially, the words “thank you” are not enough, but from the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” they wrote on Facebook.

Iron & Ale went on to write about the victim of the shooting, Tyler Johnson, who they say was not an employee, but was still part of their restaurant family.

“While not an employee of Iron & Ale, Tyler Johnson was a critical part in building this restaurant, and he and his family have spent the last five years devoted to its success,” Iron & Ale wrote.

Tyler wasn’t just another guy helping out – he had an incredible spirit, according to Iron & Ale.

“If you’ve had the chance to read the dozens of posts in his memory, you would know that Tyler was full of life and love for his friends and family, and we intend to honor that spirit in the coming months and years at this place he loved,” they wrote.

Iron & Ale will be hosting a memorial service to honor Tyler on Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They will be resuming normal business hours on Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

You can see their full Facebook post below.