Heads up: Lane closures in Lynchburg on Nov. 24 due to Turkey Trot Race

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The annual Turkey Trot Race will be taking place in Lynchburg soon, and Lynchburg officials are reminding residents that some roads will be closed.

Below is a schedule of road closures in the area on the day of the race, Nov. 24, provided by the Office of Economic Development & Tourism:

Closures

6:00 a.m.: Langhorne Road (between Memorial Avenue and Murrell Road)

7:30 a.m.: Langhorne Road (from Murrell Road to Tate Springs Road) Murrell Road (from Langhorne Road to Lakeside Drive) Lakeside Drive (from Rockbridge Avenue to Memorial Avenue) Alleghany Avenue (from Lakeside Drive to Judith Street) Judith Street (from Allegany Avenue to Wadsworth Street) The Plaza parking lots and entrances near the Lynchburg Public Library (Memorial Avenue)



Roads to reopen

9:30 a.m.: All streets will reopen with the exception of Langhorne Road (between Memorial Avenue and Murrell Road).

10:00 a.m.: Langhorne Road (between Memorial Avenue and Murrell Road) will reopen

If you’re interested in participating in the race or learning more, you can visit the Lynchburg Turkey Trot website here.