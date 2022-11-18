Heads up: Lane closures in Lynchburg on Nov. 24 due to Turkey Trot Race

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The annual Turkey Trot Race will be taking place in Lynchburg soon, and Lynchburg officials are reminding residents that some roads will be closed.
Below is a schedule of road closures in the area on the day of the race, Nov. 24, provided by the Office of Economic Development & Tourism:
Closures
- 6:00 a.m.:
- Langhorne Road (between Memorial Avenue and Murrell Road)
- 7:30 a.m.:
- Langhorne Road (from Murrell Road to Tate Springs Road)
- Murrell Road (from Langhorne Road to Lakeside Drive)
- Lakeside Drive (from Rockbridge Avenue to Memorial Avenue)
- Alleghany Avenue (from Lakeside Drive to Judith Street)
- Judith Street (from Allegany Avenue to Wadsworth Street)
- The Plaza parking lots and entrances near the Lynchburg Public Library (Memorial Avenue)
Roads to reopen
- 9:30 a.m.:
- All streets will reopen with the exception of Langhorne Road (between Memorial Avenue and Murrell Road).
- 10:00 a.m.: Langhorne Road (between Memorial Avenue and Murrell Road) will reopen
If you’re interested in participating in the race or learning more, you can visit the Lynchburg Turkey Trot website here.