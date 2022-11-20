One dead after single car crash in Northwest Roanoke

One killed, one other hurt in single car crash on Sunday

ROANOKE – One man is dead after a single car crash on the corner of Grayson Avenue and 10th street NW in Roanoke early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Roanoke Police.

Responding officers said they found a vehicle on its side after getting a 911 call.

Police say two adult men were ejected from the vehicle.

Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced one of the passengers dead on the scene. First responders said they transported the other male to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Police say speed does appear to be a factor, but this remains an open investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident call (540) 344-8500. You can also text “RoanokePD” to 274637. They say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.